Hulu Now Officially Integrated Into Disney+ For Bundle Subscribers

Promised last year, Disney bundle subscribers can now officially access Hulu content through Disney+, as the app is now fully integrated.
What’s Happening:
- Revealed during Disney’s Q4 2023 Earnings Call last year, the combined Disney+ and Hulu app has now officially launched.
- With its arrival, Disney Bundle subscribers can now access Hulu content on Disney+.
- Bundle subscribers can now open their Disney+ app, and they will see a Hulu tile appear alongside the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic tiles.
- Hulu favorites including Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Family Guy are now available through the Disney+ for subscribers of the Disney bundle, but it should be noted that not all Hulu content will be available to stream on Disney+.
- Starting today, subscribers will see the full Hulu on Disney+ experience, including Hulu titles being integrated in recommendations, sets, and collections on Disney+.
- Disney Bundle subscribers can also use their parental controls feature to limit access to the Hulu tab through Disney+ for further discretion.
- Meanwhile, for standalone Disney+ subscribers, Hulu content merchandised across Disney+ will now come with expanded upsell options across additional devices inviting users to upgrade their subscription to the Bundle. Such options start at only $2/month more.
- With today’s news, Disney has also launched a new marketing campaign, which will include on-site activations at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts (with more to come).
- Disney has also officially refreshed its branding for Disney+ with a new logo, color palette, and orchestral mnemonic created by composer Ludwig Göransson.
- According to Disney, this new color has a name: Aurora (named after both the aurora borealis and Princess Aurora).
- Back in December, Disney rolled out a beta allowing a large number of Disney Bundle subscribers to access Hulu content in their Disney+ app.
- While this was a limited beta version of the combined apps, the complete one-app experience has always been set to launch on Disney+ in late March.
- Earlier this month, we anticipated the official arrival of the new feature, considering the Disney+ logo in the App store had changed to incorporate a bit of Hulu’s color scheme. You can find out more about that here.
What They’re Saying:
- Joe Earley, Disney Entertainment’s President of Direct-to-Consumer: “The collective power of Disney+ and Hulu – outstanding originals from the most powerful brands and studios in the industry, libraries filled with decades of iconic favorites, and industry-leading advertising and technological capabilities – is transformative. Today’s official launch of Hulu on Disney+ gives viewers even more opportunities to easily discover and enjoy thousands of titles all in one place, underscoring the extraordinary value of the Disney Bundle.”
- Aaron LaBerge, President & CTO, Disney Entertainment & ESPN: “This marks the most significant technical, operational, and product evolution for Disney+ since its launch – one that reflects a wider technology transformation that we have been undertaking. That work is going to drive an enhanced, more engaging user experience with Disney+ and lays the foundation for the innovations and enhancements we are planning for the future.”
