Disney+ Logo Changes Color Scheme with Update in App Store

The Disney+ logo has seen a change. An update to the app includes an alteration to the color scheme in Apple’s App Store.

The new logo, which can be seen above, goes from a much deeper blue to one with what appears to be a hint of green in it.

This could be due to the integration of Hulu

Back in December

When Bundle subscribers open their Disney+ app, they will see a Hulu tile appear alongside the Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

As a result, Hulu favorites including Only Murders in the Building , The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Family Guy became available on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

and became available on Disney+ for bundle subscribers. While this was a limited beta version of the combined apps, the complete one-app experience has always been set to launch on Disney+ in late March.

Now that we are here, the app’s icon has taken on a new look.

However, it appears the app’s icon has not yet been update in the Google Play Store