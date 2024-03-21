Disney+ Logo Changes Color Scheme with Update in App Store

The Disney+ logo has seen a change. An update to the app includes an alteration to the color scheme in Apple’s App Store.

  • The new logo, which can be seen above, goes from a much deeper blue to one with what appears to be a hint of green in it.
  • This could be due to the integration of Hulu content on the app exiting beta soon.
  • Back in December, Disney rolled out a beta allowing Disney Bundle subscribers to access Hulu content in their Disney+ app.
  • When Bundle subscribers open their Disney+ app, they will see a Hulu tile appear alongside the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic tiles.
  • As a result, Hulu favorites including Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Family Guy became available on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.
  • While this was a limited beta version of the combined apps, the complete one-app experience has always been set to launch on Disney+ in late March.
  • Now that we are here, the app’s icon has taken on a new look.
  • You can find the Disney+ app in Apple’s App Store here.
  • However, it appears the app’s icon has not yet been update in the Google Play Store.
