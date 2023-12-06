Hulu and Disney+ Integration Beta Begins Rollout

It appears the beta of the combined Disney+ and Hulu app, which we learned about last month during an earnings call, has begun its rollout.

Revealed during Disney’s Q4 2023 Earnings Call last month, a beta version of the combined Disney+ and Hulu app was set to launch in December.

Now, that beta has begun its rollout as many Disney Bundle subscribers can now access Hulu content on Disney+.

Starting today, when Bundle subscribers open their Disney+ app, they will see a Hulu tile appear alongside the Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

Hulu favorites including Only Murders in the Building , The Bear, Abbott Elementary Family Guy are now available on Disney+ for many bundle subscribers.

are now available on Disney+ for many bundle subscribers. However, not all Hulu content will be available to stream on Disney+.

The launch for users who have a Disney Bundle subscription gives parents time to set up parental controls.

While this is a limited beta version of the combine app, the complete one-app experience is set to launch on Disney+ in late March 2024.

Disney announced plans to launch a combined app during an earnings call in May 2023.

What they’re saying: