Hulu and Disney+ Integration Beta Begins Rollout

by |
Tags: ,

It appears the beta of the combined Disney+ and Hulu app, which we learned about last month during an earnings call, has begun its rollout.

  • Revealed during Disney’s Q4 2023 Earnings Call last month, a beta version of the combined Disney+ and Hulu app was set to launch in December.
  • Now, that beta has begun its rollout as many Disney Bundle subscribers can now access Hulu content on Disney+.
  • Starting today, when Bundle subscribers open their Disney+ app, they will see a Hulu tile appear alongside the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic tiles.

  • Hulu favorites including Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Family Guy are now available on Disney+ for many bundle subscribers.
  • However, not all Hulu content will be available to stream on Disney+.

  • The launch for users who have a Disney Bundle subscription gives parents time to set up parental controls.

  • While this is a limited beta version of the combine app, the complete one-app experience is set to launch on Disney+ in late March 2024.
  • Disney announced plans to launch a combined app during an earnings call in May 2023.

What they’re saying:

  • Joe Earley, Disney Entertainment’s President of Direct-to-Consumer: “One of the things that Hulu on Disney+ is going to achieve is it’s going to increase engagement, which reduces churn. When someone goes into Disney+ they have this enormous other world to access and I think that people are going to discover content they never even realized was on Hulu.”
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack