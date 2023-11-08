Combined Disney+ and Hulu App to Beta Launch This December, Officially Launching Late March 2024

A combined Disney+/Hulu app will launch in beta to bundle customers this December ahead of an official roll-out in late March 2024.

Revealed during Disney’s Q4 2023 Earnings Call earlier today, a beta version of the combined Disney+ and Hulu app will launch in December.

The December launch for users who have a Disney Bundle subscription will give parents time to set up parental controls.

The one-app experience will then launch on Disney+ in late March 2024.

Hulu favorites including Only Murders in the Building , The Bear , Abbott Elementary and Family Guy will be available on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

Disney announced plans to launch a combined app during an earnings call in May 2023.

The launch of a combined app comes following news earlier this week of Disney’s plans to acquire the final third of Hulu from Comcast

