Disney+ Showcases Festive Content And Most Anticipated Premieres During Holiday Season

Disney+ subscribers are invited to deck the halls with a plethora of content and some of the most anticipated premieres this holiday season, as well as timeless classics curated into holiday collections.

What’s Happening:

This holiday season, Disney+

The Happy Holidays collection is back and more joyful than ever with exclusive new Originals premiering including season two of The Santa Clauses , Dashing Through the Snow, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, and more.

and more. The collection also features your family’s annual holiday classics to stream over and over again with beloved film franchises Home Alone , the 10th Anniversary celebration of Frozen, Ice Age, and The Santa Clause, alongside The Muppet Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street , and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

, the 10th Anniversary celebration of and alongside , and Throughout November and December, Disney+ has something for everyone to enjoy with a dynamic lineup of new movies and series including Percy Jackson and the Olympians , Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , Marvel What If…? Season Two, Spider-Man: Far From Home , and more.

Season Two, and more. From Nov. 6-15, 2023, U.S.-based Disney+ subscribers will also receive early access to purchase a collectible holiday key on shopDisney, where you can gift the stories you love this holiday season. During this special access window, eligible subscribers can visit shopdisney.com to purchase the holiday key, as well as gifts for the whole family. This early access opportunity will be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. that have been verified as 18 and older.

With even more highly anticipated exclusive originals coming to the service in 2024, it's the perfect time to share the joy of streaming with any Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars

New Additions to Disney+ During the Holiday Season: Spider-Man: Far from Home – Now Streaming



Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks is quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks. Spider-Man and Mysterio join forces to fight the havoc unleashed across the continent but all is not as it seems.

Dancing with the Stars – Live on Disney+ Every Tuesday

Every week, look forward to themed episodes with spectacular new costumes and dances culminating in the season 32 finale on December 5.

The Santa Clauses Season Two – Two Episode Premiere on November 8

The beloved franchise returns! Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family – Carol, Sandra, and Cal – by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation.

Dashing Through the Snow – November 17

Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has lost his belief in the wonder of Christmas. While spending time with his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte on Christmas Eve, he befriends a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick.

The Naughty Nine – November 23

In The Naughty Nine, mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the “naughty list” and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other “naughty listers” to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa’s Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve.

Christmas with Walt Disney – November 24

In a Walt Disney Family Museum original production directed by Don Hahn, view Disney family home movies and holiday segments from Walt’s shorts and feature films as Walt’s daughter, Diane, shares her Christmas memories alongside Disney family home movies, holiday segments classic Disney films, and vintage Disneyland footage.

Doctor Who: The Star Beast – November 25

The three specials, “The Star Beast” (Nov. 25), “Wild Blue Yonder” (Dec. 2) and “The Giggle” (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut).

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – December 1

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, Indiana Jones, for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring adventure!

The Shepherd – Streaming December 1

On Christmas Eve, a young RAF pilot flying home across the North Sea finds himself in peril when his radio and electric power cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. Just when it appears his luck is about to run out, a mysterious good Samaritan guides him to safety.

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – December 2

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – December 8

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging someone else’s property with his best friend Rowley, Greg worries he won’t get the gift he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, a snowstorm hits the town and the entire family is trapped indoors for days. With Christmas right around the corner, will Greg be able to be on his best behavior?

Doctor Who: The Giggle – December 9

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two Episode Premiere on December 20

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he’s destined to be.

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 – This Holiday Season

The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The complete 2023 Disney+ Happy Holidays Collection: