Second Season of “Marvel’s What If…?” Coming to Disney+ This Holiday Season

The holiday season is here and today Disney+ shared a list of their festive content and anticipated premieres. Among the long list of content was the premiere of the highly anticipated second season of Marvel’s What If…?.

The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles

While we do not have a specific date for the premiere of the second season, it is nice to see it will still be released this year after it was initially set for an early 2023 release

A quick peek at Season two during a San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel revealed that it will feature a bit of 1602, Agent Carter, Hela, and Peter Quill being delivered to his dad, Ego.

We also got a look at a new character, Kahhori