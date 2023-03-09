Marvel Officially Unveils New Character Ahead of Debut in “What If…?”

After a Funko Soda for the character was revealed yesterday, Marvel officially unveiled their new character, Kahhori, who is set to make her debut in the upcoming second season of Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+.

Kahhori will make her debut in an upcoming episode of What If…? , which will see the Tesseract fall to Earth and land in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America.

, which will see the Tesseract fall to Earth and land in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America. The Tesseract takes on a new life and a new mythology, transforming a lake into a gateway to the stars and leading Kahhori, a young Mohawk woman, on a quest to discover her power.

The episode is written by Ryan Little and was created in close collaboration with members of the Mohawk Nation like historian Doug George and Mohawk language expert Cecelia King to ensure cultural authenticity.

The episode takes place in the Mohawk language and is informed by the history of the Akwesasne region in what is now upstate New York.

Director Bryan Andrews, Executive Producer A.C. Bradley, Story Editor Matthew Chauncey and the entire production team also worked with members the Mohawk Nation to design Kahhori’s look and environment, and to help incorporate traditional Mohawk music to use in the score.

