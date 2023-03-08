“Marvel’s What If…?” Funko Soda Reveals Season 2 Look for Captain Carter and New Character Kahhori

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Funko is giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming season of Marvel’s What If…? with their latest Soda figures that just landed at Entertainment Earth.

We might not know when Marvel’s What If…? will return to Disney+

will return to This week, Funko opened pre-orders on new figures featuring Captain Carter and an original character named Kahhori.

We’ll start with Captain Carter who made her debut in season 1 and looks like she’ll be taking on a bigger role in season 2.

Captain Carter is dressed in a new version of her Union Jack suit and has also gained knee pads and shoulder guards. She’s still carrying her trusty vibranium shield for whatever battles await.

Marvel's What If Captain Carter Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

From what we can tell, Kahhori is a brand new character to Marvel and not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is the first we’re hearing of her and it seems that she’ll be introduced in What If…? season 2, if not sooner.

season 2, if not sooner. Kahhori appears to have a Native American/Indigenous background and while we don’t know her role, powers or history, it’s possible she’s linked to Echo Hawkeye and will have her own show on Disney+.

Marvel's What If Kahhori Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

In addition to the standard Funko Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

For the Chase, Captain Carter keeps her same outfit but adds a burgundy hooded cape, perhaps to keep a low profile?

Kahhori doesn't change clothes either, but gets a glittery finish along with glow in the dark elements around her body and her face painting.

Both What If…? Funko Soda characters are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

