Marvel Sets Second Season of “What If…?” for Early 2023 Debut, Announces Season Three

During today’s Marvel Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel announced that we can expect to see the second season of What If…? In early 2023 and that a third season of the popular series is already in the works.

A quick peek at Season two during the panel revealed that it will feature a bit of 1602, Agent Carter, Hela, and Peter Quill being delivered to his dad, Ego.

But why stop there? With What If…? Being such a hit, Marvel announced a third season of the animated Disney+

They also shared a bit of information regarding the upcoming spinoff series, Marvel Zombies

The series will feature Ms. Marvel

Spinning out of a fan favorite episode from season 1 of What If…? will continue the story of this world including Ms Marvel and skrull biker gangs! #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/pOpBmTdvV4 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 22, 2022

