Marvel Sets Second Season of “What If…?” for Early 2023 Debut, Announces Season Three

During today’s Marvel Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel announced that we can expect to see the second season of What If…? In early 2023 and that a third season of the popular series is already in the works.
- A quick peek at Season two during the panel revealed that it will feature a bit of 1602, Agent Carter, Hela, and Peter Quill being delivered to his dad, Ego.
- But why stop there? With What If…? Being such a hit, Marvel announced a third season of the animated Disney+ series.
- No date has been announced for the third season just yet.
- They also shared a bit of information regarding the upcoming spinoff series, Marvel Zombies.
- The series will feature Ms. Marvel and Skrull biker gangs.
