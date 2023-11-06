A Celebration of Taylor Swift Coming to “Dancing with the Stars”

After an accidental reveal last month, Dancing with the Stars has officially announced a Taylor Swift night for the long-running ABC and Disney+ competition program.



What’s Happening:

While pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd did let the announcement slip a few weeks ago, the official word has dropped of Taylor Swift night for DWTS .

. The pairs will dance to Taylor Swift hits to celebrate the singer’s illustrious career and gigantic fandom.

The night will be judged by the lead choreographer for the Eras Tour, Mandy Moore. She’s also an Emmy Award winner for her previous work on Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

in 2017. The episode will air on Tuesday, November 21st at 8pm ET on ABC and Disney+

This Tuesday, November 7th, guest judge Paula Abdul will help score couples during music video night, while November 14th, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award Winner Billy Porter will guest judge Whitney Houston night.

Meanwhile, Swift’s latest project 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is now available.

