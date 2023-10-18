Enter for a Chance to Win a Trip to the “Dancing with the Stars” Season Finale

Enter for a chance to win a trip for you and three others of your choosing to the Dancing with the Stars season finale on December 5 in Los Angeles.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s all-new movie Wish and Dancing with the Stars are making wishes come true.
- Enter for a chance to win a trip for 4 to the Dancing with the Stars Season Finale on December 5 in Los Angeles.
- And see Wish, only in theaters November 22.
- Click here to enter.
Trip Includes:
- Roundtrip air transportation for 4
- Roundtrip ground transportation between LA airport and hotel
- 2 nights hotel accommodations
- 4 tickets to attend the Dancing with the Stars finale in Los Angeles on Dec. 5
Details:
- No purchase necessary.
- Enter by 11/7/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET
- Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+
- Grand Prize trip must be taken Dec 4-6, 2023.
- See Official Rules for full details including eligibility, odds, prize description & limitations.
- Void where prohibited.