Enter for a Chance to Win a Trip to the “Dancing with the Stars” Season Finale

Enter for a chance to win a trip for you and three others of your choosing to the Dancing with the Stars season finale on December 5 in Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s all-new movie Wish and Dancing with the Stars are making wishes come true.
  • Enter for a chance to win a trip for 4 to the Dancing with the Stars Season Finale on December 5 in Los Angeles.
  • And see Wish, only in theaters November 22.
  • Click here to enter.

Trip Includes:

  • Roundtrip air transportation for 4
  • Roundtrip ground transportation between LA airport and hotel
  • 2 nights hotel accommodations
  • 4 tickets to attend the Dancing with the Stars finale in Los Angeles on Dec. 5

Details:

  • No purchase necessary.
  • Enter by 11/7/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET
  • Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+
  • Grand Prize trip must be taken Dec 4-6, 2023.
  • See Official Rules for full details including eligibility, odds, prize description & limitations.
  • Void where prohibited.

