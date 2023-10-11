“Dancing With The Stars” To Celebrate Disney Night Next Week

The annual celebration of dancing and Disney tunes is on its way back to the ballroom of Dancing With The Stars on ABC and Disney+ next week.

What’s Happening:

Next week marks the traditional Disney Night on the hit ABC series, Dancing With The Stars, and it is appropriately timed, coming in alongside the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Studios.

and it is appropriately timed, coming in alongside the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Studios. In the special episode of the hit series, which is being broadcast live on ABC and live streamed simultaneously on Disney+, the celebrity pairs dance to songs from classic Disney films, and sometimes the dancers dress as Disney characters, and special dances by the troupe are performed to celebrate the occasion, sometimes with characters in the ballroom as well.

Last year, the special night looked a little different as the spirit was the same, but titled “Disney+ Night,” encompassing music from content found on the streaming platform.

Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars returned to ABC

The season will simulcast LIVE on Disney+ and Hulu

The celebrities and professional dancers this season are as follows (in alphabetical order): Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson Marvel Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold From The Bachelor ette , Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev From Vanderpump Rules , Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov GRAMMY-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki From The Brady Bunch , actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd

It should be noted that the teams featuring Matt Walsh, Jamie Lynn Spears, and as of last night’s episode, Tyson Beckford, will not be participating in Disney Night as they have already been eliminated from the competition.

The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.