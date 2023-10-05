Taylor Swift Themed Night Coming Later This Season on “Dancing with the Stars”

Dancing with the Stars is set to get in on the Swiftie phenomenon by hosting a Taylor Swift-themed night later this season, according to Billboard.
What’s Happening:
- Pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd and her partner Barry Williams exclusively revealed to Billboard that a Taylor Swift-themed night is coming up this season.
- “We will be having a Taylor Swift week here. Am I allowed to say that?” The dancer did not reveal, however, when the Swift-themed night will take place this season.
- Pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev previously hinted at a Swift-themed DWTS night, in which his celebrity partner Charity Lawson revealed that she wanted to use one of Swift’s songs for a dance, but her request was rejected.
- DWTS has not yet confirmed a night centered around Taylor Swift’s music.
- Swift is no stranger to Dancing with the Stars, as the singer celebrated the release of her 2010 album Speak Now on the show with a performance of “Mine” as well as “White Horse” from Fearless.
- Also coming up later this season is a special monster-themed episode on Halloween night.
- Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesday nights from 8:00-10:01 p.m. ET on ABC. The season will simulcast LIVE on Disney+ and be available the next day on Hulu.
