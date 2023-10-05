Taylor Swift Themed Night Coming Later This Season on “Dancing with the Stars”

Dancing with the Stars is set to get in on the Swiftie phenomenon by hosting a Taylor Swift-themed night later this season, according to Billboard.

Pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd and her partner Barry Williams exclusively revealed to Billboard that a Taylor Swift-themed night is coming up this season.

“We will be having a Taylor Swift week here. Am I allowed to say that?” The dancer did not reveal, however, when the Swift-themed night will take place this season.

Pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev previously hinted at a Swift-themed DWTS night, in which his celebrity partner Charity Lawson revealed that she wanted to use one of Swift’s songs for a dance, but her request was rejected.

DWTS has not yet confirmed a night centered around Taylor Swift's music.

Swift is no stranger to Dancing with the Stars, as the singer celebrated the release of her 2010 album Speak Now on the show with a performance of "Mine" as well as "White Horse" from Fearless.

Also coming up later this season is a special monster-themed episode on Halloween night

