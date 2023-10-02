ABC Sets Frightfully Festive Programming Lineup for October

ABC announced its October programming lineup today, which includes enchanting new specials, iconic movies, and chilling new episodes of fan-favorite shows.

Sundays are filled with thrilling Wonderful World of Disney films like Cruella , which makes its broadcast debut Sunday, October 8 (8:00-11:00 p.m.).

, which makes its broadcast debut Sunday, October 8 (8:00-11:00 p.m.). Timeless classics Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Disney’s Hocus Pocus both celebrate a 30th anniversary milestone this year and will air Sunday, October 22 (8:00-9:30 p.m.) and Sunday, October 29 (8:00-10:00 p.m.), respectively.

and Disney’s both celebrate a 30th anniversary milestone this year and will air Sunday, October 22 (8:00-9:30 p.m.) and Sunday, October 29 (8:00-10:00 p.m.), respectively. On Sunday, October 22, and Sunday, October 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m.), two new special episodes of The Great Halloween Fright Fight will send shivers up your spine.

will send shivers up your spine. From the creators of The Great Christmas Light Fight , the series returns featuring four families per episode who build eye-popping home Halloween displays to compete to win the grand prize.

, the series returns featuring four families per episode who build eye-popping home Halloween displays to compete to win the grand prize. Rounding out the spellbinding lineup is a special Shark-O-Ween episode of Shark Tank airing Friday, October 27 (8:00-9:01 p.m.) and Halloween episodes of AFV Sunday, October 29 (7:00-8:00 p.m.), and Dancing with the Stars Tuesday, October 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m.).

airing Friday, October 27 (8:00-9:01 p.m.) and Halloween episodes of Sunday, October 29 (7:00-8:00 p.m.), and Tuesday, October 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m.). Live with Kelly and Mark will also air its Annual Halloween special Tuesday, October 31 (daytime, check local listings).

will also air its Annual Halloween special Tuesday, October 31 (daytime, check local listings). Airdates and episode descriptions are as follow (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific):

Sunday, October 8

Cruella (Broadcast Premiere) 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT During the 1970s London punk rock revolution, a young grifter (Emma Stone) transforms herself into the raucous, revenge-bent Cruella de Vil.



Sunday, October 22

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (30th Anniversary) 8:00-9:30 p.m. EDT This is the heartfelt tale of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of HalloweenTown, and all things that go bump in the night.

(30th Anniversary) Toy Story of TERROR! 9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT What starts out as a fun road trip for the “Toy Story” gang takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the trip detours to a roadside motel.

The Great Halloween Fright Fight: “201″ (Season Premiere) 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT Hold on to your broomsticks! It’s time for “The Great Halloween Fright Fight!” In the season premiere, the Britt, Dunahee, McCabe and Herman families face off as judge Carter Oosterhouse decides who will win the $50,000 prize and the Fright Fight trophy.



Friday, October 27

Shark Tank: “1506″ 8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT The Tank takes a horrific turn when Blumhouse CEO and Founder Jason Blum joins the panel as guest Shark for the first-ever Shark-O-Ween. Entrepreneurs present spellbinding, spine-tingling businesses opportunities for Sharks to sink their fangs into.



Sunday, October 29

America’s Funniest Home Videos : “3404″ 7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT Boo! It’s almost Halloween, and “AFV” is filling the night with witch-cackling videos including kids’ funny antics while trick-or-treating, people getting scared by costumes and decorations, plus a musical tribute to birthdays.

Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” (30th Anniversary) 8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT Pranksters conjure up three wild witches from 17th-century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos.

The Great Halloween Fright Fight: “202″ (Season Finale) 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT The festivities continue on the season finale of “The Great Halloween Fright Fight!” Judge Taniya Nayak sees the Gentry, Hoke, DeMatteo and Roa-St.Pierre families compete for their shot at the $50,000 prize and the coveted Fright Fight trophy.



Tuesday, October 31