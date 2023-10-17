Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this November, which includes new seasons of Behind the Attraction and The Santa Clauses, the orhinal film Dashing Through the Snow, and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Dashing Through the Snow – Friday, November 17th

Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has lost his belief in the wonder of Christmas. While spending time with his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte on Christmas Eve, he befriends a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick.

The Naughty Nine – Thursday, November 23rd

In “The Naughty Nine,” mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the “naughty list” and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other “naughty listers” to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa’s Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve.

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 – Wednesday, November 29th

Through candid interviews with the creative minds behind the show, and exclusive on-set footage, discover how the talented team that powered "Loki: Season 2" raised the stakes for this latest MCU adventure. Witness imaginative costumes, elaborate environments, and far-out variants come to life, meet new allies and foes, and time-slip across the Multiverse in "Assembled: The Making of Loki: Season 2."

TV Shows

  • Behind the Attraction
    • November 1st – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming
  • The Three Detectives
    • November 1st – All Episodes Streamig
  • Marvel Studios Legends
    • November 3rd – "Carol Danvers," "Kamala Khan,” and "Monica Rambeau"
  • The Santa Clauses (Season 2)
    • November 6th – Two Episode Premiere
    • November 15th – Episode 3
    • November 22nd – Episode 4
    • November 29th – Episode 5
  • Daddies on Request
    • November 6th – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming
  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 32)
    • November 7th – Episode 7  (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
    • November 14th – Episode 8  (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
    • November 21st – Episode 9 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
    • November 28th – Episode 10 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
  • Loki (Season 2)
    • November 2nd – Episode 5 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
    • November 9th – Episode 6 – Finale (Available at 6:00pm PT)
  • Goosebumps
    • November 3rd – Episode 8
    • November 10th – Episode 9
    • November 17th – Episode 10 – Finale

New Library Additions

Wednesday, November 1

Friday, November 3

Monday, November 6

  • JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

Wednesday, November 15

Monday, November 20

  • Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)

Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 29

  • Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)
  • Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)
  • Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

