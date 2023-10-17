Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this November, which includes new seasons of Behind the Attraction and The Santa Clauses, the orhinal film Dashing Through the Snow, and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
Dashing Through the Snow – Friday, November 17th
Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has lost his belief in the wonder of Christmas. While spending time with his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte on Christmas Eve, he befriends a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick.
The Naughty Nine – Thursday, November 23rd
In “The Naughty Nine,” mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the “naughty list” and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other “naughty listers” to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa’s Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve.
Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 – Wednesday, November 29th
Through candid interviews with the creative minds behind the show, and exclusive on-set footage, discover how the talented team that powered "Loki: Season 2" raised the stakes for this latest MCU adventure. Witness imaginative costumes, elaborate environments, and far-out variants come to life, meet new allies and foes, and time-slip across the Multiverse in "Assembled: The Making of Loki: Season 2."
TV Shows
- Behind the Attraction
- November 1st – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming
- The Three Detectives
- November 1st – All Episodes Streamig
- Marvel Studios Legends
- November 3rd – "Carol Danvers," "Kamala Khan,” and "Monica Rambeau"
- The Santa Clauses (Season 2)
- November 6th – Two Episode Premiere
- November 15th – Episode 3
- November 22nd – Episode 4
- November 29th – Episode 5
- Daddies on Request
- November 6th – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32)
- November 7th – Episode 7 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
- November 14th – Episode 8 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
- November 21st – Episode 9 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
- November 28th – Episode 10 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
- Loki (Season 2)
- November 2nd – Episode 5 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
- November 9th – Episode 6 – Finale (Available at 6:00pm PT)
- Goosebumps
- November 3rd – Episode 8
- November 10th – Episode 9
- November 17th – Episode 10 – Finale
New Library Additions
Wednesday, November 1
- Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)
- Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)
Friday, November 3
Monday, November 6
- JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)
Wednesday, November 15
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)
- To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)
Monday, November 20
- Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)
Wednesday, November 22
- Hailey’s on It! (S1, 3 episodes)
- Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)
Wednesday, November 29
- Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)
- Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)
- Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)