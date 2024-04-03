ESPN Streaming Service to Launch in 2025, to be Featured on Disney+

During Disney’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that ESPN and its various networks will be offered as a streaming service and will be available on Disney+, with plans to launch next year.

In a presentation during today’s meeting, Iger mentioned a “standalone” ESPN product coming in 2025.

Unlike ESPN+, this new product would include live content and original programming across all of ESPN’s networks.

Iger also explained that the new service will feature a host of engagement points, including fantasy sports, betting and e-commerce.

This news comes after nearly a year of talks of ESPN transitioning to a subscription-based streaming service.

He also explained that this new ESPN product would also become available through Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers.

That announcement comes just days after Hulu became officially integrated into Disney+, brining its library of content with it for Disney Bundle subscribers.

Hulu favorites like Only Murders in the Building , The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Family Guy are now available on Disney+.

