Photos: Hulu on Disney+ Ads Plastered Over the Former ESPN Zone at Downtown Disney

Downtown Disney continues to celebrate the official integration of Hulu content on Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers with some new ads on the former ESPN Zone building.
These new Hulu on Disney+ ads feature some iconic Disney quotes with various Hulu properties worked in, some clever ones, some… not so much… Featured Hulu series (that are also now available on Disney+) are Bob’s Burgers, Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy and Futurama.
There’s also a new immersive mural created by artist Ryan Riller that allows guests to commemorate both their visit to the Disneyland Resort and the launch of Hulu on Disney+.
The empty building also features some up-to-date ads for other Disney+ series, including the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Secrets of the Octopus and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.
For more information on the integration of Hulu content into Disney+, click here.
More Downtown Disney News:
- Downtown Disney is promoting the latest addition to National Geographic’s “Secrets of” franchise with a fun Secrets of the Octopus display.
- The Disneyland Resort is already getting ready for their next celebration, Pixar Fest, with the arrival of some new decor in Downtown Disney.
- A new, temporary Earl of Sandwich location has been installed near the Star Wars Trading Post, signaling another change for the much-beloved sandwich shop.
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com