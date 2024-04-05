Photos: Hulu on Disney+ Ads Plastered Over the Former ESPN Zone at Downtown Disney

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Downtown Disney continues to celebrate the official integration of Hulu content on Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers with some new ads on the former ESPN Zone building.

These new Hulu on Disney+ ads feature some iconic Disney quotes with various Hulu properties worked in, some clever ones, some… not so much… Featured Hulu series (that are also now available on Disney+) are Bob’s Burgers, Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy and Futurama.

There’s also a new immersive mural created by artist Ryan Riller that allows guests to commemorate both their visit to the Disneyland Resort and the launch of Hulu on Disney+.

The empty building also features some up-to-date ads for other Disney+ series, including the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Secrets of the Octopus and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

For more information on the integration of Hulu content into Disney+, click here.

More Downtown Disney News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning