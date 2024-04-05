Temporary Earl of Sandwich Location Installed at Downtown Disney

A new, temporary Earl of Sandwich location has been installed near the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney, signaling another change for the much-beloved sandwich shop.

What’s Happening:

Although it has yet to open, this temporary Earl of Sandwich pop-up location will be opening soon near the Star Wars Trading Post on the west end of Downtown Disney.

Here, you will be able to pick up sandwiches such as The Original 1762, The Full Montagu or the must-have Holiday Turkey, as well as hand-crafted wraps, salads and sweets.

Earl of Sandwich will be relocated from its current location on the east end of the district near the Esplanade to make way for the design and construction of an all-new Porto’s Bakery.

There’s currently no word on when this temporary location will open, nor on when the old location will close.

Eventually, a two-story, permanent home for Earl of Sandwich will be built just across the way in the Downtown Disney expansion area.

The lower level of the new location will be the familiar Earl of Sandwich quick service experience, while the upper level will be a table-service gastropub.