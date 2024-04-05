Photos: New Pixar Fest Decor Arrives at Downtown Disney

Even though Season of the Force only just began today, the Disneyland Resort is already getting ready for their next celebration, Pixar Fest, with the arrival of some new decor in Downtown Disney.

We spotted two of these decorative structures, the first featuring characters from Coco in a stylized style.

The second piece of decor we spotted was over by the tram drop-off, featuring characters from throughout the Toy Story series of films, including Woody, Buzz, Jessie and Forky.

More on Pixar Fest:

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th, 2024, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond.

From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney District will have a Pixar twist of friendly fun for a limited time.

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” Disney California Adventure

Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.

Pixar fans can dance the day away over at Disneyland Pixar Pals Playtime Party

Hollywood Land will come to life at night during Pixar Fest with Club Pixar

During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, and more.