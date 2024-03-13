New Concept Art Reveals “Soul” and “Luca” Floats for New Pixar Fest Parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”

Pixar Fest will see the debut of an all-new daytime parade at Disney California Adventure, and Disney has just shared some new concept art and character information about the parade.

Dynamic and colorful floats will make their way through Disney California Adventure twice per day in the new “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” parade, with high-energy dancing and appearances by more than two dozen Pixar characters.

We previously knew you’d be able to see Red Panda Mei and her friends from Turning Red rocking out to their favorite boy band, 4*Town, but now some additional sections have been revealed.

Joe Gardner and 22 from Soul will celebrate the sweeter things in life, while Luca, Alberto and Giulia from Luca enjoy their time together on the water's edge in Portorosso.

The grand finale will feature Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl from The Incredibles , Miguel from Coco , Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc. , and Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story .

, Miguel from , Mike and Sulley from , and Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear from . Click here

“Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” will kick off alongside the rest of Pixar Fest on April 26th.

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort

From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, will debut at Disney California Adventure.

Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.

Pixar fans can dance the day away over at Disneyland Pixar Pals Playtime Party

Hollywood Land will come to life at night during Pixar Fest with Club Pixar

During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, and more.