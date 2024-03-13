New Concept Art Reveals “Soul” and “Luca” Floats for New Pixar Fest Parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”

Pixar Fest will see the debut of an all-new daytime parade at Disney California Adventure, and Disney has just shared some new concept art and character information about the parade.
What’s Happening:
- Dynamic and colorful floats will make their way through Disney California Adventure twice per day in the new “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” parade, with high-energy dancing and appearances by more than two dozen Pixar characters.
- We previously knew you’d be able to see Red Panda Mei and her friends from Turning Red rocking out to their favorite boy band, 4*Town, but now some additional sections have been revealed.
- Joe Gardner and 22 from Soul will celebrate the sweeter things in life, while Luca, Alberto and Giulia from Luca enjoy their time together on the water’s edge in Portorosso.
- The grand finale will feature Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl from The Incredibles, Miguel from Coco, Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc., and Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.
- Click here to check out some of the previously released concept art for the parade.
- “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” will kick off alongside the rest of Pixar Fest on April 26th.
More on Pixar Fest:
- Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th, 2024, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond.
- From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney District will have a Pixar twist of friendly fun for a limited time.
- This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, will debut at Disney California Adventure.
- Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.
- Pixar fans can dance the day away over at Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre with the Pixar Pals Playtime Party.
- Hollywood Land will come to life at night during Pixar Fest with Club Pixar, an exciting new nighttime party.
- During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, and more.
