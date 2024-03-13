Pixar Pals Playtime Party Coming to the Fantasyland Theatre for Pixar Fest

While Club Pixar at Disney California Adventure will bring some nightlife to that park during Pixar Fest, Pixar fans can dance the day away over at Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre with the Pixar Pals Playtime Party.

What’s Happening:

Throughout the day, the whole family can dance and play the Pixar way with some favorite pals at the Pixar Pals Playtime Party at Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park.

Get into the groove at a high-energy show, enjoy interactive games, photo locations and activities inspired by Pixar feature films, and even watch a selection of iconic shorts on the big screen.

This marks the first show to be featured at the Fantasyland Theatre since Tale of the Lion King closed back in January

The Pixar Pals Playtime Party will kick off alongside the rest of Pixar Fest on April 26th.

More on Pixar Fest:

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort

District will be filled with Pixar-themed fun.

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, will debut at Disney California Adventure.

Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.

Hollywood Land will come to life at night during Pixar Fest with Club Pixar, an exciting new nighttime party.

During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, and more.