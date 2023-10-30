“Tale of the Lion King” to End Run at Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre on January 7th, 2024

Disneyland has confirmed that Tale of the Lion King will perform its final show at the Fantasyland Theatre on January 7th, 2024.

After an almost two-year run, Tale of the Lion King will take its final curtain call on January 7th, 2024 at Disneyland Park.

Tale of the Lion King offered Disneyland visitors a chance to celebrate the titular film through an uplifting live show that features storytelling, music and dance.

Narrated by the Storytellers of the Pride Lands, Simba's rise to royalty is presented in a unique, theatrical style—with live music and dance inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story. The stirring tale of Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Scar, Timon and Pumbaa features new arrangements of treasured songs, including "Circle of Life," "Hakuna Matata" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

Prior to its run at the Fantasyland Theater, the show was previously staged at Disney California Adventure