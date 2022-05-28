Photos/Video: First Official Performance of “Tale of the Lion King” at Disneyland

Following a media preview earlier this week, Tale of the Lion King has officially debuted to all who come to the happy place that is Disneyland. The show has moved to the Fantasyland Theatre, after previously being staged across the way at Disney California Adventure.

Enjoy a full video of the first public showing of Tale of the Lion King, along with some assorted photos:

Lots of Disney fans were in line this morning to get a seat at the show’s first official performance.

The new staging, including the video wall, is used to enhance the performance and not distract from it. Surprisingly, all the video elements were custom made for the show and not lifted from the animated classic. The artists wanted a homemade feel that matched the performance on the stage.

If you want to see how the show has changed since its run at Disney California Adventure’s Paradise Gardens Park, then check out our video of that version of the show below: