Nighttime Dance Parties Return to Disney California Adventure with Club Pixar

Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure will come to life at night during Pixar Fest with Club Pixar, an exciting new nighttime party.

What’s Happening:

During the day at the Hollywood Backlot, you can snap a photo in front of Pixar-themed backdrops, play games and maybe even encounter a favorite character to pose with.

When day turns to night, Club Pixar will take over the area for a nighttime party, inspired by the amazing stories from Pixar Animation Studios.

Your whole group can enjoy an interactive DJ dance party, live performances, exciting games, photo opportunities, themed food, specially crafted beverages and more.

This looks to be a similar event to some previous nighttime parties, such as Glow Fest, ElecTRONica and Mad T Party – bringing some much needed life into this corner of Disney California Adventure.

Club Pixar will kick off alongside the rest of Pixar Fest on April 26th.

More on Pixar Fest:

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort

From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, will debut at Disney California Adventure.

Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.

During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, and more.