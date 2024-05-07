Disney+ to Add ESPN Tile By the End of This Year

According to The Hollywood Reporter, by the end of this year, Disney+ will add a new ESPN tile to its streaming service.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ will add a new ESPN tile by the end of this calendar year.
- With this new tile, it will grant subscribers in the U.S. access to “select live games and studio programming within the Disney+ app.”
- This news was revealed on Tuesday’s Q2 earnings call by Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger.
- It was previously announced that the standalone ESPN streaming service will be part of the Disney+ bundle, which will include all ESPN channels.
What They’re Saying:
- Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger: “In March, we successfully launched Hulu on Disney+, bringing extensive general entertainment content to the platform for bundle subscribers and we’re encouraged by the early results. By the end of this calendar year, we will be adding an ESPN tile to Disney+, giving all U.S. subscribers access to select live games and studio programming within the Disney+ app.”
Planning a Trip?:
