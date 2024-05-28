There are plenty of advantages to being early and this year Disney Store is rewarding holiday shoppers with the first wave of 2024 Sketchbook Ornaments! Sure Christmas and the Winter holidays are months away, but when you’re shopping for Disney decor, you can never be too early.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Oh the weather outside is…definitely not that of winter, but if Disney Store had their way it would already be Christmas!

As the online retailer looks to end of the year holiday celebrations, they’re getting a jump start on decor with the first arrivals in 2024 Sketchbook Ornaments collection. Sure, the actual festivities are far in the future but that doesn’t mean we can’t start our seasonal shopping.

The first wave is themed to Disney Parks icons with the Walt Disney World entry way and Peter Pan’s Flight facade among this year’s designs.

Peter Pan's Flight Attraction Sketchbook Ornament – Walt Disney World

And while many fans will be decorating Christmas trees, these Sketchbook Ornaments can stand on their own, making them excellent year round display pieces no matter what holiday you celebrate.

Fans can browse the 2024 Sketchbook Ornaments collection at Disney Store

Links to the new items can be found below!

What Else is Coming?

Right now our only clue is Disney Parks, but we anticipate additional featured designs will include Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses, Inside Out 2, Marvel, Star Wars, and characters from films celebrating milestone anniversaries.

Free shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Theme Park Magic

Walt Disney World Main Gate Sketchbook Ornament

Disneyland Marquee Sketchbook Ornament

Walt Disney World Railroad Attraction Sketchbook Ornament – Main Street U.S.A. Station

Space Mountain Attraction Sketchbook Ornament – Walt Disney World

Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid Attraction Sketchbook Ornament – Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!