Hulu Releases Trailer for New Thriller Series “The Killing Kind”

With less than a week before the series is set to debut on Hulu, the streamer has released a suspenseful trailer for their upcoming thriller series The Killing Kind.
- The Killing Kind follows Ingrid Lewis, a successful defense attorney who successfully defends a client, John Webster, against stalking charges. They subsequently have a brief relationship, which ends badly, only for him to come back into her life a year later. When a colleague is run down, Webster claims he is the only one who can protect her from the killer, setting up a deadly game of cat and mouse.
- The series stars Emma Appleton (The Witcher) as Lewis and Colin Morgan (Humans) as Webster.
- Check out the trailer for the new series below:
- The Killing Kind is based on the best-selling Jane Casey novel of the same name.
- It was adapted by Zara Hayes and Jonathan Stewart, with Hayes also serving as director.
- Production company Eleventh Hour Films created the show, which is now set to debut on Hulu on May 14, with all episodes releasing at the same time.
- The series was originally a Paramount+ Original before it was pulled overnight earlier this year.