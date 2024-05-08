Hulu Releases Trailer for New Thriller Series “The Killing Kind”

With less than a week before the series is set to debut on Hulu, the streamer has released a suspenseful trailer for their upcoming thriller series The Killing Kind.

The Killing Kind follows Ingrid Lewis, a successful defense attorney who successfully defends a client, John Webster, against stalking charges. They subsequently have a brief relationship, which ends badly, only for him to come back into her life a year later. When a colleague is run down, Webster claims he is the only one who can protect her from the killer, setting up a deadly game of cat and mouse.

follows Ingrid Lewis, a successful defense attorney who successfully defends a client, John Webster, against stalking charges. They subsequently have a brief relationship, which ends badly, only for him to come back into her life a year later. When a colleague is run down, Webster claims he is the only one who can protect her from the killer, setting up a deadly game of cat and mouse. The series stars Emma Appleton ( The Witcher ) as Lewis and Colin Morgan ( Humans ) as Webster.

) as Lewis and Colin Morgan ( ) as Webster. Check out the trailer for the new series below: