ABC Teases Two New Dramas Coming This Fall – “High Potential” and “Doctor Odyssey”

ABC has dropped trailers for two new drama series premiering this fall.

What’s Happening:

Deadline High Potential and Doctor Odyssey .

and . Both are part of the network’s just-announced fall schedule

From ABC Signature, High Potential explores the life of a single mom, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), who begins her journey as a cleaner at a police station.

explores the life of a single mom, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), who begins her journey as a cleaner at a police station. Through her high intellect and exceptional organizational skills, Morgan is discovered by detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) who sees her potential in crime solving.

Together, they form an unlikely team destined for greatness.

High Potential premieres this fall on ABC

Ryan Murphy and 20th Television are teaming up once again with Doctor Odyssey.

The new teaser shares very little about the plot, showing only the back of a cruise ship.

However, it is believed to be a medical drama.

Executive producer, Joshua Jackson, is also set to star in the new series.

Check out Doctor Odyssey on ABC this fall.

Read More: