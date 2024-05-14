ABC Teases Two New Dramas Coming This Fall – “High Potential” and “Doctor Odyssey”

ABC has dropped trailers for two new drama series premiering this fall.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline has shared a first look at two upcoming ABC drama series, High Potential and Doctor Odyssey.
  • Both are part of the network’s just-announced fall schedule.
  • From ABC Signature, High Potential explores the life of a single mom, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), who begins her journey as a cleaner at a police station.
  • Through her high intellect and exceptional organizational skills, Morgan is discovered by detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) who sees her potential in crime solving.
  • Together, they form an unlikely team destined for greatness.
  • High Potential premieres this fall on ABC

  • Ryan Murphy and 20th Television are teaming up once again with Doctor Odyssey.
  • The new teaser shares very little about the plot, showing only the back of a cruise ship.
  • However, it is believed to be a medical drama.
  • Executive producer, Joshua Jackson, is also set to star in the new series.
  • Check out Doctor Odyssey on ABC this fall.

