ABC Teases Two New Dramas Coming This Fall – “High Potential” and “Doctor Odyssey”

ABC has dropped trailers for two new drama series premiering this fall.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has shared a first look at two upcoming ABC drama series, High Potential and Doctor Odyssey.
- Both are part of the network’s just-announced fall schedule.
- From ABC Signature, High Potential explores the life of a single mom, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), who begins her journey as a cleaner at a police station.
- Through her high intellect and exceptional organizational skills, Morgan is discovered by detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) who sees her potential in crime solving.
- Together, they form an unlikely team destined for greatness.
- High Potential premieres this fall on ABC
- Ryan Murphy and 20th Television are teaming up once again with Doctor Odyssey.
- The new teaser shares very little about the plot, showing only the back of a cruise ship.
- However, it is believed to be a medical drama.
- Executive producer, Joshua Jackson, is also set to star in the new series.
- Check out Doctor Odyssey on ABC this fall.
