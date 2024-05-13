Jon Robin Baitz Signs Overall Deal 20th Television

Jon Robin Baitz has signed an overall deal with 20th Television.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that the stage, film, and TV writer has signed a multi-year deal with 20th Television.
- Speculated to span five years, he will develop, write, and executive produce original series for 20th Television (which is under the Disney Television Studios umbrella).
- Baitz most recently executive produced and wrote Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans with Ryan Murphy Productions.
- He’s also currently working with Murphy on three new series: Dr. Odyssey for ABC, Grotesquerie for FX, and an unnamed Kim Kardashian-led legal drama for Hulu.
What They’re Saying:
- Jon Robin Baitz: “Dana Walden, Karey Burke, Eric Schrier, John Landgraf, and their teams are smart and wise collaborators. Ryan Murphy is telling an alternate history of America – cautionary tales with jokes, romance, glitz and terror, almost an American Grimm’s, anarchic and funny, and I love his rep company of actors – an impossibly versatile lot. After some 30 years of trying to de-code how TV shows work, I’m a bit clearer. Not quite sure about how to juggle three or four at the same time – maybe meditation, yoga and martinis, only one of which I am any good at. I’m eager to justify Disney’s and Ryan’s faith in me and embarrass no-one.”
- Karey Burke, President of 20th Television: “Robbie is a dazzling storyteller and a true luminary, and we are delighted that he will call 20th Television his new studio home. We were blown away by his recent work with Ryan Murphy on Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, and are thrilled he is already working with us on other shows including Grotesquerie, Dr. Odyssey and our Untitled Kim Kardashian legal drama.”
