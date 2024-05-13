Jon Robin Baitz Signs Overall Deal 20th Television

Jon Robin Baitz has signed an overall deal with 20th Television.

Speculated to span five years, he will develop, write, and executive produce original series for 20th Television (which is under the Disney Television Studios umbrella).

Baitz most recently executive produced and wrote Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans with Ryan Murphy Productions.

with Ryan Murphy Productions. He’s also currently working with Murphy on three new series: Dr. Odyssey for ABC Grotesquerie for FX Hulu

Jon Robin Baitz: “Dana Walden, Karey Burke, Eric Schrier, John Landgraf, and their teams are smart and wise collaborators. Ryan Murphy is telling an alternate history of America – cautionary tales with jokes, romance, glitz and terror, almost an American Grimm’s, anarchic and funny, and I love his rep company of actors – an impossibly versatile lot. After some 30 years of trying to de-code how TV shows work, I’m a bit clearer. Not quite sure about how to juggle three or four at the same time – maybe meditation, yoga and martinis, only one of which I am any good at. I’m eager to justify Disney’s and Ryan’s faith in me and embarrass no-one.”

Karey Burke, President of 20th Television: "Robbie is a dazzling storyteller and a true luminary, and we are delighted that he will call 20th Television his new studio home. We were blown away by his recent work with Ryan Murphy on Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, and are thrilled he is already working with us on other shows including Grotesquerie, Dr. Odyssey and our Untitled Kim Kardashian legal drama."

