Daryl Mitchell and Froy Gutierrez Join Cast of ABC’s “Shifting Gears”

ABC continues to add to the cast of one of its new sitcoms. Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Froy Gutierrez are the latest to join the cast of the Tim Allen-led Shifting Gears, according to Variety.

Mitchell is set to star as Ed, “a former Marine. He’s a mechanic at the shop and ‘work husband’ of Frankie.”

The role of Frankie has yet to be cast.

Gutierrez is set to play Nick, “Matt’s son and Riley’s younger brother. He’s a game coder but put his life on hold to come home and help his father at the shop.”

Mitchell is known for roles in series like Fear the Walking Dead and NCIS: New Orleans . He also appeared alongside Allen in Galaxy Quest .

and . He also appeared alongside Allen in . Gutierrez recently appeared in Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 and is next set to appear in The Strangers: Chapter 1 .

and is next set to appear in . He is also known for roles in MTV’s Teen Wolf and Freeform Cruel Summer .

(working title) centers on Matt (Allen), the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins. The new series is from 20th Television and will be written by Mike and Julie Scully.

Director John Pasquin is reuniting with frequent collaborator Allen to direct and executive produce the series.

Pasquin and Allen executive produce Shifting Gears with the Scullys along with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. Dennings is producing.

with the Scullys along with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. Dennings is producing. Pasquin has worked on a number of Allen’s previous projects, including directing The Santa Clause and Jungle 2 Jungle, as well as episodes of Home Improvement and Last Man Standing.