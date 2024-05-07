Frequent Tim Allen Collaborator John Pasquin to Direct and Executive Produce New ABC Comedy Pilot “Shifting Gears”

Director John Pasquin is reuniting with frequent collaborator Tim Allen to direct and executive produce the upcoming ABC comedy pilot Shifting Gears, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Shifting Gears (working title) centers on Matt (Allen), the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.

(working title) centers on Matt (Allen), the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins. The new series is from 20th Television and will be written by Mike and Julie Scully.

Pasquin and Allen executive produce Shifting Gears with the Scullys along with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. Dennings is producing.

with the Scullys along with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. Dennings is producing. Pasquin has worked on a number of Allen’s previous projects, including directing The Santa Clause and Jungle 2 Jungle, as well as episodes of Home Improvement and Last Man Standing.

More ABC News: