ABC Orders New Game Show “Lucky 13” Hosted by Gina Rodriguez and Shaq

ABC has ordered a new game show titled Lucky 13, hosted by Gina Rodriguez and Shaquille O’Neal, according to Deadline.

Lucky 13 will test contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a twist: Just how well do they know what they know … and, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know? If they can accurately predict how successfully they’ve answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1M cash jackpot.

In addition to featuring Rodriguez and Shaq as hosts, the show is executive produced by Kevin Bacon.

The series is produced by Studio 1, run by Adrian Woolfe, who was part of the original creative team that developed Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? .

. Woolfe will also serve as the showrunner.

In addition to Bacon, Mark Wells, Glenn Coomber, Aaron Stone, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, David Schiff, Scott Henry and GW Wright will all serve as executive producers.

Shaq will also executive produce with Colin Smeeton and Michael Parris serving for his Jersey Legends Productions, while Rodriguez will executive produce via her I Can & I Will Productions.

Lucky 13 is expected to begin filming next month and is set to premiere this summer.