ABC Orders New Game Show “Lucky 13” Hosted by Gina Rodriguez and Shaq

ABC has ordered a new game show titled Lucky 13, hosted by Gina Rodriguez and Shaquille O’Neal, according to Deadline.
- Lucky 13 will test contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a twist: Just how well do they know what they know … and, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know? If they can accurately predict how successfully they’ve answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1M cash jackpot.
- In addition to featuring Rodriguez and Shaq as hosts, the show is executive produced by Kevin Bacon.
- The series is produced by Studio 1, run by Adrian Woolfe, who was part of the original creative team that developed Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.
- Woolfe will also serve as the showrunner.
- In addition to Bacon, Mark Wells, Glenn Coomber, Aaron Stone, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, David Schiff, Scott Henry and GW Wright will all serve as executive producers.
- Shaq will also executive produce with Colin Smeeton and Michael Parris serving for his Jersey Legends Productions, while Rodriguez will executive produce via her I Can & I Will Productions.
- Lucky 13 is expected to begin filming next month and is set to premiere this summer.