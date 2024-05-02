Sean Teale Rounds Out Cast of Ryan Murphy’s ABC Drama “Dr. Odyssey”

Sean Teale has reportedly rounded out the regular cast of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming ABC drama series Dr. Odyssey, according to Deadline.

No details have been shared at this time for Teale’s character, or any other character in the series for that matter.

Teale is known for his role in the hit UK series Skins , as well as PBS’ Mr. Selfridge and The CW’s Reign .

, as well as PBS’ and The CW’s . Je also went on to star in the Marvel The Gifted , Syfy’s Incorporated , Hulu Rosaline and Apple’s Little Voice .

, Syfy’s , and Apple’s . Teale joins a cast that already included:

Dr. Odyssey is written and executive produced by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Paris Barclay is directing and executive producing. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich also executive produce alongside Jackson.

is written and executive produced by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Paris Barclay is directing and executive producing. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich also executive produce alongside Jackson. The series comes from 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.