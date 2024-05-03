ABC Reveals Summer 2024 Premiere Dates for “The Bachelorette,” “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and More

ABC has revealed its summer schedule for 2024, which includes the return of favorites such as The Bachelorette, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Press Your Luck, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has revealed ABC’s summer schedule, which includes premiere dates for The Bachelorette, Celebrity Family Feud, Judge Steve Harvey and more.
- Additionally, the network has picked up new seasons of Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame and Elizabeth Banks-hosted Press Your Luck.
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will return for its 10th primetime season premiere on Wednesday, July 10th – but this time, host Jimmy Kimmel will welcome two celebrity contestants playing together to win $1 million for charity.
- Also premiering that night is the third season of Claim to Fame, with Kevin and Franklin Jonas returning as hosts.
- Thursday, July 18th will bring the new season premiere of Press Your Luck in addition to the new game show Lucky 13, hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez.
- The 21st season of The Bachelorette premieres with new Bachelorette Jenn Tran on Monday, July 8th.
- Celebrity Family Feud returns for its 10th season on Tuesday, July 9th alongside the previously announced special Family Feud: Decades of Laughs, honoring 50 years of the iconic game show.
- Steve Harvey returns the following week on Tuesday, July 16th on his eponymous Judge Steve Harvey.
ABC Summer 2024 Premiere Dates
Monday, July 8th
- 8-10:01 p.m.: The Bachelorette (Season 21 premiere)
Tuesday, July 9th
- 8-9 p.m.: Family Feud: Decades of Laughs (special)
- 9-10 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud (Season 11 premiere)
Wednesday, July 10th
- 8-9 p.m.: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (primetime Season 10 premiere)
- 9-10 p.m.: Claim to Fame (Season 3 premiere)
Thursday, July 11th
- 8-11 p.m.: 2024 ESPYs
Tuesday, July 16th
- 9-10 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey (Season 2B premiere)
Thursday, July 18th
- 8-9 p.m.: Press Your Luck (Season 6 premiere)
- 9-10 p.m.: Lucky 13 (Series premiere)