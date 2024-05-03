ABC Reveals Summer 2024 Premiere Dates for “The Bachelorette,” “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and More

ABC has revealed its summer schedule for 2024, which includes the return of favorites such as The Bachelorette, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Press Your Luck, and more.

ABC Summer 2024 Premiere Dates

Monday, July 8th

8-10:01 p.m.: The Bachelorette (Season 21 premiere)

Tuesday, July 9th

8-9 p.m.: Family Feud: Decades of Laughs (special)

(special) 9-10 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud (Season 11 premiere)

Wednesday, July 10th

8-9 p.m.: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (primetime Season 10 premiere)

(primetime Season 10 premiere) 9-10 p.m.: Claim to Fame (Season 3 premiere)

Thursday, July 11th

8-11 p.m.: 2024 ESPYs

Tuesday, July 16th

9-10 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey (Season 2B premiere)

Thursday, July 18th