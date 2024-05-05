ABC News President Kim Godwin Exits Network

ABC News President, Kim Godwin, has exited the network.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Kim Godwin has left ABC News.
  • Godwin joined ABC News in 2021.
  • Good Morning America and World News Tonight remain the most watched news programs at their respective times, CBS Mornings has repeatedly been overtaking ABC in the key demo.
  • CNN recently reported on frustration with Godwin and her management style, so leaving her post was expected.
  • Debra O'Connell will run the department until a new individual takes on the role.

