Five Forgotten Perfect Performances From “American Idol”

With American Idol’s 22nd season shining bright on ABC (the seventh on the network, if you can believe it), it felt like as good a time as any to highlight performances that have been somewhat forgotten as the years have gone by. There are instantly iconic songs that have remained at the forefront of viewers’ minds when considering American Idol (Melinda Doolittle’s “My Funny Valentine”, Carrie Underwood’s “Alone”, Adam Lambert’s “Mad World”, etc.). Yet, most of my personal favorites that I continue to go back and watch aren’t as talked about. So, in another shameless post where I make something about myself, let’s dive into some forgotten hits amongst American Idol contestants from years past.

Kree Harrison – “Evidence” – There’s something remarkable about Harrison’s vocal control during this song. This performance took place on top 10 announcement night, where performers did not know whether or not they would be singing. After a trek from backstage and no time to prepare, she opened her mouth and gave us “Evidence” with the perfect amount of grit and vocal acrobatics. No notes!

Joey Cook – “Fancy” – A strong arrangement can really save a performance. If the ability to show your uniqueness can be presented on the platform that is Idol, that’s a thumbs up right there. However, if you’re then able to follow that up with a killer vocal? Why, you have a performance that should go down in history. Joey Cook did just that by taking the pop/rap song by Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX and utilizing Postmodern Jukebox’s 1920s arrangement to present herself authentically.

Melinda Doolittle – “Have A Nice Day” – Doolittle is synonymous with stellar performances every single week during her stint on season 6. I still feel confident that Doolittle should’ve won season 6, but that’s neither here nor there. During the original seasons of Idol, they were in love with a theme week. I miss those days, where a “difficult” theme could really show the true merit of a performer. Doolittle, the antithesis of rock, went into the week an underdog and came out with a Bon Jovi cover that could blow the roof off a stadium.

Jesse Langseth – “Bette Davis Eyes” – Jesse didn’t even make it that far! She remained in the pre-studio studio with the Coca-Cola sponsored balcony. (You know the one.) However, her beautifully breathy cover of Kim Carnes’ 1980s classic will do a body good. It’s a little more alternative, a little more unique that Idol’s normal pop covers, and that’s what makes it shine so bright amongst the years of normalcy.

Beane – “What’s Going On” – Back in 2021, I recapped season 20 of American Idol for the site and, it sort of accidentally became an open call to date Beane. Beane’s voice, stage presence, and ability to choose songs wisely is unmatched. When he tackled this Marvin Gaye classic during Hollywood week? Girl, I was throwing shoes at the screen. I love Beane. (Listen to his new stuff

