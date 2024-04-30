“American Idol” Alumni Honor Mandisa in Beautiful Tribute Performance

American Idol shared a special tribute to the former contestant Mandisa, who passed away at the age of 47 on April 18.

Mandisa was a contestant on the fifth season of American Idol.

She was a shining light, and after the competition, she went on to have a very successful career in contemporary Christian music.

Many were shocked and saddened to hear that she passed away at the age of 47.

On Monday's episode of American Idol,

former contestants Colton Dixon, Danny Gokey, and Melinda Doolittle joined together to sing Mary Mary's "Shackles (Praise You)," which was a song she performed on her season of Idol. When Ryan Seacrest asked the former contestants about Mandisa, Doolittle shared, "I’ve known her for over 20 years. We started off singing background and sessions together, and then she got on Idol, and I cheered for her. Then I came to the next season, and she cheered for me. So that is my girl through and through."

Gokey added Mandisa was always "a cheerleader for other people.”

Then Ryan Seacrest asked Dixon to explain Mandisa's connection to "Shackles,” and he shared, "The song sums up her life. I think she came in praising, I think she left praising. We’re gonna miss her, but our loss is heaven's gain."

A celebration of Mandisa's life was held on April 27 at Brentwood Baptist in Brentwood, Tennessee.

You can see the video below.