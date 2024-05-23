Magical Savings Await You During the Twice Upon A Year Sale at Disney Store

It’s that time again! Disney Store’s Twice Upon A Year sale is back and guests can take advantage of incredible savings with discounts up to 50% off! As always, this shopping event offers deep discounts on thousands of products spanning fashion, toys, home and accessories, basically the best Disney merchandise out there!

What’s Happening:

  • It’s back, Disney Store biannual Twice Upon A Year Sale kicks off today with savings up to 50% off. From fun fashions and holiday discounts to terrific toys, perfect plush, and delightful decor, there’s no shortage of Disney merchandise to acquire.
  • Best of all, the price you see is the price you pay, no code needed. The deal applies to new markdowns, seasonal clothing, toys, swim, accessories and so much more.
  • Guests can also take advantage of a special freebie, they can use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!
  • Links to some of our favorite items as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys

School’s out for the summer! When they’re not playing outdoors, it’s time to pull out the toys! Let their imaginations run wild with toys and playsets inspired by favorite characters.

Valentino Magical Moving and Talking Action Figure Set – Wish

LEGO Star Wars The Crimson Firehawk 75384 –  Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit – National Geographic

Disney Princess Magical Adventures Castle Play Set – Disney100

Disney100 Train Set by Lionel

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Donald Duck and Goofy Play in the Park Spirit Jersey for Kids – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Layette Set for Baby

Star Wars Hooded Jacket for Kids

Encanto Dress for Women

Orange Bird Button Down Woven Shirt by Reyn Spooner – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke, or Citizen timepieces that are perfect for your Disney adventures no matter the season.

Mickey Mouse "Hidden Mickeys" Disney100 Watch and Pin Box Set by Citizen

Mickey Mouse Stainless Steel Watch for Adults by Citizen – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Vault Timepiece

Aurora Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

Orange Bird Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2024

Alice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

Around the Home

Bring the Disney magic to every corner of your home with kitchen essentials, blankets and even styles for your pets.

Minnie Mouse Icon Night Light

Pluto Ramen Disney Munchlings Bowl Set – Sensational Snacks Collection

Mickey Mouse Apron for Adults

Asha and Star Chenille Throw – Wish

Mickey Mouse Caramel Apple Pet Bed – Disney Eats

Collectibles

You can forever commemorate your Disney fandom with pins and display pieces inspired by favorite characters from Marvel, Star Wars, and other Disney stories.

Mirabel Doll – Encanto – Limited Edition –  17"

Frozen 10th Anniversary Light-Up Figurine

Wicket Ewok Collectors Figure – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – 40th Anniversary – 3 Feet 1"

Hulk Figure – Marvel Comics

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll Set

