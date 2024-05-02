ABC News Announces Special Coverage of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

ABC News has announced special month-long coverage celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. The network-wide coverage will share stories that celebrate the history, unique heritage and culture, and contributions of the AANHPI community to the fabric of America.
Special coverage includes the following:
- Good Morning America will celebrate authors, small-business owners, sports trailblazers, beauty moguls and more, as well as feature AANHPI-inspired cuisine and fashions. Plus, the morning program will air a first look at an interview with activist and astronaut Amanda Nguyen, the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman to go to space.
- Nightline will air the sit-down interview with Amanda Nguyen, the activist known for igniting the Stop Asian Hate movement and passing sexual assault survivor rights, to discuss how she overcame adversity to pursue her dream of space travel. Plus, the broadcast will highlight some of the most powerful women within the Biden administration, including U.S. trade representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, Office of Science and Technology Policy director Arati Prabhakar and Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know will spotlight the stars of business, arts and pop culture, including chef Esther Choi, social entrepreneur Nadya Okamoto, eco-friendly Blueland CEO Sarah Paiji Yoo and the self-proclaimed first Asian woman of hip-hop, Sophia Chang.
- The View kicked off the month with a performance from Hawaii's Polynesian Cultural Center and a studio audience celebration of National Lei Day. Each week, the show will produce segments, both live on air and on social platforms, focused on AANHPI traditions and the people who brought them to America.
- This Week will feature an interview with Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, the first person of South Asian descent and the youngest person ever to lead the organization tasked with enforcing the nation’s antitrust and consumer protection laws.
- ABC News Live, ABC News’ 24/7 streaming news channel, will feature AANHPI guests and stories throughout the month. ABC News Live’s Prime with Linsey Davis will stream interviews with celebrity makeup artist and founder of Patrick Ta Beauty, Patrick Ta, singer Arooj Aftab, TikTok creator Tiffy Cooks and more. Prime also looks at the emerging trend of young AANHPI influencers using their social media platforms to get out the vote in key battleground states and how rollbacks of diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the workplace are affecting the community.
- Nightline, in partnership with ABC News Live, provides a moving look at the history of Japanese incarceration with activist George Takei, including a visit to Camp Amache, now a new national historic park.
- ABC News Digital and Good Morning America Digital will feature coverage throughout the month on a range of relevant topics, including how book bans are impacting AANHPI authors, succession plans of small businesses in NYC’s Chinatown, respect for elders in tight-knit Asian families, the changing landscape of incarceration camps which are now becoming national sites and more.
- NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will report on Vietnamese American artist thuy, who made history recently when she became the first Vietnamese American woman to appear at the Coachella music festival. thuy found success as one of the top Asian pop-R&B artists on the scene and speaks to ABC News about her journey after becoming famous on social media, especially TikTok. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.
- World News Tonight with David Muir and ABC News Radio’s weekly news magazine “Perspective” will also spotlight rich storytelling celebrating AANHPI heritage.