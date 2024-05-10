ABC Cancels Comedy Series “Not Dead Yet” After 2 Seasons

Despite its title, ABC’s Not Dead Yet is… well, you get it. The network has canceled the comedy series after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Not Dead Yet reportedly drew the smallest audience of ABC’s three half-hour comedies this season, bringing in an average of roughly 3.2 million viewers in Nielsen’s seven-day ratings.

reportedly drew the smallest audience of ABC’s three half-hour comedies this season, bringing in an average of roughly 3.2 million viewers in Nielsen’s seven-day ratings. From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson, Not Dead Yet follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster who writes obituaries at her local newspaper alongside her best friend and her nemesis boss. The twist…she can see the dead people she’s writing about, and they offer her life advice – whether she wants it or not.

follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster who writes obituaries at her local newspaper alongside her best friend and her nemesis boss. The twist…she can see the dead people she’s writing about, and they offer her life advice – whether she wants it or not. Casey Johnson and David Windsor are creators and executive producers. Also executive producing is Gina Rodriguez, Dean Holland and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Season 2 of Not Dead Yet premiered in February and wrapped up last month.