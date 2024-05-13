Bradley Cooper Submits Role on “Abbott Elementary” For Emmy Consideration

Bradley Cooper has submitted himself for Emmy consideration for his brief cameo in Abbott Elementary.

Variety reports

The Television Academy just this year changed the rules that deemed a “brief cameo” isn’t eligible, however, the time requirements for what is eligible are passed by Cooper.

He was featured in the post-Oscars episode entitled “Warren R. Abbott”.

If nominated, it would mark his first ever Primetime Emmy nomination.

