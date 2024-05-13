Bradley Cooper Submits Role on “Abbott Elementary” For Emmy Consideration

Bradley Cooper has submitted himself for Emmy consideration for his brief cameo in Abbott Elementary.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety reports that Bradley Cooper has been submitted for the category of Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
  • The Television Academy just this year changed the rules that deemed a “brief cameo” isn’t eligible, however, the time requirements for what is eligible are passed by Cooper.
  • He was featured in the post-Oscars episode entitled “Warren R. Abbott”.
  • If nominated, it would mark his first ever Primetime Emmy nomination.

