“American Idol” and “The Bachelor” Among 7 Unscripted Series Renewed at ABC

ABC has renewed a slate of their unscripted shows, including The Bachelor and American Idol, for its 2024-25 television season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- ABC has renewed the following unscripted series:
- American Idol (8th season on ABC and 23rd overall)
- The Bachelor (29th season)
- Celebrity Jeopardy! (3rd season)
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (5th season)
- Dancing With the Stars (33rd season)
- Shark Tank (16th season)
- What Would You Do? (17th season)
- Those seven series will join The Golden Bachelorette, a spinoff of last year’s The Golden Bachelor, and The Bachelorette, which is once again set for its typical summer run.
- American Idol will continue without Katy Perry as one of its judges as she is set to leave after the show’s current season.
- Notably missing from the list of renewals is America’s Funniest Home Videos, ABC’s longest-running entertainment series at 34 seasons.
- A decision has reportedly not yet been made as to whether or not the show will return for a 35th season.
- In addition to The Bachelorette, ABC’s summer lineup includes game shows Celebrity Family Feud, Claim to Fame, Press Your Luck and a 25th anniversary edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
- It will also feature the new game show Lucky 13, hosted by Gina Rodriguez and Shaq, as well as Judge Steve Harvey.