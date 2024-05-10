“American Idol” and “The Bachelor” Among 7 Unscripted Series Renewed at ABC

ABC has renewed a slate of their unscripted shows, including The Bachelor and American Idol, for its 2024-25 television season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

