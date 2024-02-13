Katy Perry Reveals That This Will Be Her Final Season of “American Idol”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Katy Perry confirmed that the upcoming season of the popular singing competition American Idol will be her last.

What’s Happening:

Katy Perry has shared that the 22nd season of American Idol will be her final one as a judge.

how long she will continue on the show and said, “Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans. So I think this will probably be my last season for ." She continued to say, “I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

On Monday she also confirmed on her Instagram page officially that this will be her last season of Idol.