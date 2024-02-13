Katy Perry Reveals That This Will Be Her Final Season of “American Idol”

by |
Tags: ,

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Katy Perry confirmed that the upcoming season of the popular singing competition American Idol will be her last.

What’s Happening:

  • Katy Perry has shared that the 22nd season of American Idol will be her final one as a judge.
  • She was asked on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! how long she will continue on the show and said, “Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans. So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."
  • She continued to say, “I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”
  • Jimmy Kimmel asked what fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan thought about her decision and she responded with "Well, they’ll find out tonight!”
  • On Monday she also confirmed on her Instagram page officially that this will be her last season of Idol.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy