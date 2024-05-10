“The Conners” Renewed by ABC for Seventh and Final Season

The Conners has been renewed by ABC for an abbreviated seventh and final season, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The popular follow-up to Roseanne will be getting a proper goodbye, as The Conners has been renewed for a seventh and final season.

will be getting a proper goodbye, as has been renewed for a seventh and final season. The season will reportedly only be six episodes long, with the main cast, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson, expected to return.

ABC has also released the first promo for the “farewell season,” which leans into the history of the Conners family across the two shows.

With The Conners recently airing its 100th episode Roseanne becomes a rare comedy franchise to produce two series that have hit that milestone.

recently becomes a rare comedy franchise to produce two series that have hit that milestone. For the first time in its run, The Conners found itself heavily on the bubble this year, with a tag scene being shot to be added to the Season 6 finale — slated to air May 22nd — should it become a series finale.

