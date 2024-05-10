“The Conners” Renewed by ABC for Seventh and Final Season

The Conners has been renewed by ABC for an abbreviated seventh and final season, according to Deadline.

  • The popular follow-up to Roseanne will be getting a proper goodbye, as The Conners has been renewed for a seventh and final season.
  • The season will reportedly only be six episodes long, with the main cast, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson, expected to return.
  • ABC has also released the first promo for the “farewell season,” which leans into the history of the Conners family across the two shows.
  • With The Conners recently airing its 100th episode, Roseanne becomes a rare comedy franchise to produce two series that have hit that milestone.
  • For the first time in its run, The Conners found itself heavily on the bubble this year, with a tag scene being shot to be added to the Season 6 finale — slated to air May 22nd — should it become a series finale.

