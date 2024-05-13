“America’s Funniest Home Videos” Renewed for Landmark 35th Season at ABC

ABC has renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos for a landmark 35th season, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Currently hosted by Alfonso Riberio, America’s Funniest Home Videos is now the longest-running primetime entertainment show in ABC history, having hit more than 700 episodes in the course of its 34 seasons so far.
- The show has been renewed by ABC for a 35th season, which will air over the course of the 2024-25 season.
- Over the course of its run, AFV has given away more than $18 million in prize money and has screened more than 2 million video clips.
- Ribeiro, who also hosts Dancing with the Stars, took over as AFV host from Tom Bergeron in 2015.
- Last week, ABC also renewed a handful of unscripted shows including American Idol, The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Jeopardy! and Shark Tank.
More ABC News:
- The judges of American Idol, as well as host Ryan Seacreast, recently paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort to experience Pixar Fest in celebration of Disney Night.
- The Conners has been renewed by ABC for an abbreviated seventh and final season.
- Despite its title, ABC’s Not Dead Yet is… well, you get it. The network has canceled the comedy series after two seasons.
- Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Froy Gutierrez are the latest to join the cast of the Tim Allen-led comedy pilot Shifting Gears.