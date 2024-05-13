“America’s Funniest Home Videos” Renewed for Landmark 35th Season at ABC

by |
Tags: , , ,

ABC has renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos for a landmark 35th season, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

  • Currently hosted by Alfonso Riberio, America’s Funniest Home Videos is now the longest-running primetime entertainment show in ABC history, having hit more than 700 episodes in the course of its 34 seasons so far.
  • The show has been renewed by ABC for a 35th season, which will air over the course of the 2024-25 season.
  • Over the course of its run, AFV has given away more than $18 million in prize money and has screened more than 2 million video clips.
  • Ribeiro, who also hosts Dancing with the Stars, took over as AFV host from Tom Bergeron in 2015.
  • Last week, ABC also renewed a handful of unscripted shows including American Idol, The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Jeopardy! and Shark Tank.

More ABC News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning