“American Idol” Judges Celebrate At Pixar Fest For Upcoming Disney Night

It seems American Idol’s Disney Night will take place across America this week, with our judges and host having some fun at Disneyland for Pixar Fest while the contestants perform at Walt Disney World!

Disney Night is returning to this season of the hit ABC American Idol, and to celebrate, the gang has arrived at the Disneyland Resort

Based on the images shared by the hit unscripted series, we can expect to see our judges (Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan) alongside host Ryan Seacrest checking out the fun of the event at the Disneyland Resort, and they may or may not have left Lionel behind while they enjoyed the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure.

Though the hosts will be seemingly having fun at the Happiest Place on Earth for Pixar Fest, it’s the Top 5 who travel to Walt Disney World – The Most Magical Place On Earth – with guest mentor Kane Brown before performing two beloved favorites from the Disney Songbook on Disney Night, Sunday May 12th, at 8:00 PM EDT.

America will vote live for the Top 3 heading to the finale, while Jenifer Lewis is slated to perform during the episode.

Pixar Fest, the celebration of friendship and beyond, has returned to the Disneyland Resort to present some of the most beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios through new offerings across the resort, for a limited time, including a new parade at Disney California Adventure, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration” and the return of “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” with brand new scenes.

Guests of all ages will discover favorite characters and special moments from Pixar classics such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles and Cars alongside exciting stories from newer films such as Coco, Turning Red, Soul and the upcoming Inside Out 2.

Pixar Fest is happening now at the Disneyland Resort and running through August 4th.