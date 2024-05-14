ABC Reveals Fall 2024 Schedule – Including a Night of Ryan Murphy and Midseason Holdbacks

ABC has revealed their fall 2024 schedule, which includes Ryan Murphy filled Thursday nights, an unusual Wednesday schedule, and a number of returning series held for midseason.
What’s Happening:
- Variety has shared ABC’s fall 2024 schedule, which includes two new series in addition to a number of returning favorites.
- Thursday nights will be dominated by Ryan Murphy, with the new season of 9-1-1 and the new show Doctor Odyssey.
- Wednesday nights will see Abbott Elementary sandwiched between an unusual 90-minute format for The Golden Bachelorette and then the previously unannounced ABC News true crime docuseries Scamanda.
- Hit series The Rookie and Will Trent will be held back for midseason, in addition to the final season of The Conners.
- Also returning midseason are American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and What Would You Do? – in addition to the premiere of a new version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.
- Besides Doctor Odyssey, ABC’s only new series is High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olsen, which will air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. following Dancing with the Stars.
ABC Fall 2024 Schedule
MONDAY
- 8:00 p.m. – Monday Night Football on select weeks, TBA programming
TUESDAY
- 8:00 p.m. – Dancing With the Stars
- 10:00 p.m. – High Potential (NEW SERIES)
WEDNESDAY
- 8:00 p.m. – The Golden Bachelorette (NEW SERIES)
- 9:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary
- 10:00 p.m. – Scamanda (NEW SERIES)
THURSDAY
- 8:00 p.m. – 9-1-1
- 9:00 p.m. – Doctor Odyssey (NEW SERIES)
- 10:00 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy
FRIDAY
- 8:00 p.m. – Shark Tank
- 9:00 p.m. – 20/20 (two hours)
SATURDAY
- 7:30 p.m. – College Football
SUNDAY
- 7:00 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos
- 8:00 p.m. – The Wonderful World of Disney