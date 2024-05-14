ABC Reveals Fall 2024 Schedule – Including a Night of Ryan Murphy and Midseason Holdbacks

ABC has revealed their fall 2024 schedule, which includes Ryan Murphy filled Thursday nights, an unusual Wednesday schedule, and a number of returning series held for midseason.

What’s Happening:

ABC Fall 2024 Schedule

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. – Monday Night Football on select weeks, TBA programming

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. – Dancing With the Stars

10:00 p.m. – High Potential (NEW SERIES)

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. – The Golden Bachelorette (NEW SERIES)

(NEW SERIES) 9:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary

10:00 p.m. – Scamanda (NEW SERIES)

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. – 9-1-1

9:00 p.m. – Doctor Odyssey (NEW SERIES)

(NEW SERIES) 10:00 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. – College Football

SUNDAY