ABC Reveals Fall 2024 Schedule – Including a Night of Ryan Murphy and Midseason Holdbacks

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

ABC has revealed their fall 2024 schedule, which includes Ryan Murphy filled Thursday nights, an unusual Wednesday schedule, and a number of returning series held for midseason.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety has shared ABC’s fall 2024 schedule, which includes two new series in addition to a number of returning favorites.
  • Thursday nights will be dominated by Ryan Murphy, with the new season of 9-1-1 and the new show Doctor Odyssey.
  • Wednesday nights will see Abbott Elementary sandwiched between an unusual 90-minute format for The Golden Bachelorette and then the previously unannounced ABC News true crime docuseries Scamanda.
  • Hit series The Rookie and Will Trent will be held back for midseason, in addition to the final season of The Conners.
  • Also returning midseason are American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and What Would You Do? – in addition to the premiere of a new version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.
  • Besides Doctor Odyssey, ABC’s only new series is High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olsen, which will air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. following Dancing with the Stars.

ABC Fall 2024 Schedule

MONDAY

  • 8:00 p.m. – Monday Night Football on select weeks, TBA programming

TUESDAY

  • 8:00 p.m. – Dancing With the Stars
  • 10:00 p.m. – High Potential (NEW SERIES)

WEDNESDAY

  • 8:00 p.m. – The Golden Bachelorette (NEW SERIES)
  • 9:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary
  • 10:00 p.m. – Scamanda (NEW SERIES)

THURSDAY

  • 8:00 p.m. – 9-1-1
  • 9:00 p.m. – Doctor Odyssey (NEW SERIES)
  • 10:00 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy

FRIDAY

  • 8:00 p.m. – Shark Tank
  • 9:00 p.m. – 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY

  • 7:30 p.m. – College Football

SUNDAY

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning