Hulu’s “Uncle Samsik” Releases New Poster

A new poster has been released for the upcoming Hulu original series, Uncle Samsik.

What’s Happened:

Uncle Samsik has released their official poster.

has released their official poster. The new series is set in 1960s Korea and follows an ambitious ideality who is driven to turn his country’s fortunes around.

He attracts the attention of Uncle Samsik, a shady fixer who adapts to any situation, whatever steps are necessary.

The pair create an uneasy alliance, even with their shared goal of a prosperous future.

The first 5 episodes of Uncle Samsik will debut on Hulu on May 15th.

