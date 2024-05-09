Hulu’s “Uncle Samsik” Releases New Poster

A new poster has been released for the upcoming Hulu original series, Uncle Samsik.
What’s Happened:
- Uncle Samsik has released their official poster.
- The new series is set in 1960s Korea and follows an ambitious ideality who is driven to turn his country’s fortunes around.
- He attracts the attention of Uncle Samsik, a shady fixer who adapts to any situation, whatever steps are necessary.
- The pair create an uneasy alliance, even with their shared goal of a prosperous future.
- The first 5 episodes of Uncle Samsik will debut on Hulu on May 15th.
