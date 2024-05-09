“The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror” Docuseries Shares the Stories of Women Who Survived Killer Christopher Wilder

ABC News Studios announced The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror, a new true-crime docuseries that shares stories of the women who survived rampaging killer Christopher Wilder. This will begin streaming May 16 on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Studios announced today The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror, a new true-crime docuseries that delves into the harrowing stories of the women who survived rampaging killer Christopher Wilder, begins streaming on Thursday, May 16, only on Hulu.

This gripping three-part series, produced by 101 Studios and Ample Entertainment for ABC News Studios, weaves the stories of Wilder’s victims with those of the survivors of his violence, including Tina Marie Risico, who at 16 years old was kidnapped by Wilder from a California mall.

Now, 40 years after her abduction, Risico speaks out for the first time in decades, sharing what she says are details of surviving nine hellish days with Wilder, enduring unimaginable torture and terror before being forced to bear witness to her captor’s brutal crimes.

Risico recounts how Wilder forced her to help him abduct another teenage girl; meanwhile, the FBI links Wilder to the deaths and disappearances of at least nine other women nationwide, sparking the largest FBI search in history at the time.

As authorities close in, Wilder flees with kidnapped Risico, culminating in a final murder before releasing Risico after nine violent days as his captive.

Under shocking circumstances, Risico survived, and while many welcomed her home, some questioned her innocence — and what she says are the difficult choices she was forced to make to survive her time in captivity.

The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror shows the profound courage of Risico and the other women who survived Wilder and the lasting impact of one man’s reign of terror.

The series also features commentary from law enforcement tied to the case and grieving family members and exclusive interviews with women who previously crossed Wilder’s path, many of whom are sharing their harrowing encounters on camera for the first time.

Credits:

The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror is produced by 101 Studios and Ample Entertainment for ABC News Studios. For 101 Studios, the series is overseen by Eliot Goldberg.

is produced by 101 Studios and Ample Entertainment for ABC News Studios. For 101 Studios, the series is overseen by Eliot Goldberg. David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin are executive producers for 101 Studios.

For Ample Entertainment, executive producers include Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Alex Meistrell and Kathryn Vaughan.

Claire Weinraub serves as executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.