David Tennant Among Cast Revealed for Hulu’s “Rivals”

Hulu today has given a first glimpse of the avidly awaited eight-part series, Rivals, based on the celebrated novel by Dame Jilly Cooper and produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios.
- Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986.
- The series is set to debut on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in other countries later this year.
- Six of the iconic characters from the drama have been unveiled in this first wave of images:
- Alex Hassell (The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Boys) features as the dashing ex-Olympian, Member of Parliament, incorrigible rake, and dangerously charismatic Rupert Campbell-Black.
- David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens) features as Lord Tony Baddingham, controller of Corinium Television and Rupert’s single-mindedly ambitious and egotistical adversary.
- Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Suspect) is journalist and TV presenter Declan O’Hara, who becomes caught in the crossfire of the long-simmering feud between Rupert and Tony.
- Nafessa Williams (Black Lighting, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody) is pictured as Cameron Cook, a ferociously talented American TV executive who is brought to England by Tony to produce Declan’s new prime-time talk show.
- Katherine Parkinson (Humans, Here We Go) is Lizzie Vereker, a romantic novelist suffering from a distinct lack of romance in her life.
- Bella Maclean (Spring Awakening, Sex Education) is Taggie O’Hara, Declan’s tender-hearted yet strong-willed eldest daughter and unexpected temptation for Rupert.
- The series also stars:
- Emily Atack
- Catriona Chandler
- Oliver Chris
- Danny Dyer
- Rufus Jones
- Lisa McGrillis
- Luke Pasqualino
- Claire Rushbrook
- Victoria Smurfit
- Rivals is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt, Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade, Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper and Director of Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA Lee Mason.
- Rivals is produced by Happy Prince, which is part of ITV Studios.
- The series is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade alongside the series episodic writers room which includes:
- Sophie Goodhart
- Marek Horn
- Mimi Hare & Clare Naylor
- Dare Aiyegbayo
- Kefi Chadwick
- Tray Agyeman is a shadow writer on episode 6, and Sorcha Kurien Walsh is staff writer in the room.
- The Casting Director is Kelly Valentine Hendry.
- The lead director is BAFTA-nominated Elliot Hegarty, who also serves as executive producer on episodes 1-4.
- Eliza Mellor serves as Series Producer. Dee Koppang O’Leary and Alexandra Brodski also direct episodes.