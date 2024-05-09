David Tennant Among Cast Revealed for Hulu’s “Rivals”

Hulu today has given a first glimpse of the avidly awaited eight-part series, Rivals, based on the celebrated novel by Dame Jilly Cooper and produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios.

  • Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986.
  • The series is set to debut on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in other countries later this year.
  • Six of the iconic characters from the drama have been unveiled in this first wave of images:
    • Alex Hassell (The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Boys) features as the dashing ex-Olympian, Member of Parliament, incorrigible rake, and dangerously charismatic Rupert Campbell-Black.

Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black

  • David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens) features as Lord Tony Baddingham, controller of Corinium Television and Rupert’s single-mindedly ambitious and egotistical adversary.

David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham

  • Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Suspect) is journalist and TV presenter Declan O’Hara, who becomes caught in the crossfire of the long-simmering feud between Rupert and Tony.

Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara

  • Nafessa Williams (Black Lighting, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody) is pictured as Cameron Cook, a ferociously talented American TV executive who is brought to England by Tony to produce Declan’s new prime-time talk show.

Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook

  • Katherine Parkinson (Humans, Here We Go) is Lizzie Vereker, a romantic novelist suffering from a distinct lack of romance in her life.

Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker

  • Bella Maclean (Spring Awakening, Sex Education) is Taggie O’Hara, Declan’s tender-hearted yet strong-willed eldest daughter and unexpected temptation for Rupert.

Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara

  • The series also stars:
    • Emily Atack
    • Catriona Chandler
    • Oliver Chris
    • Danny Dyer
    • Rufus Jones
    • Lisa McGrillis
    • Luke Pasqualino
    • Claire Rushbrook
    • Victoria Smurfit
  • Rivals is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt, Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade, Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper and Director of Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA Lee Mason.
  • Rivals is produced by Happy Prince, which is part of ITV Studios.
  • The series is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade alongside the series episodic writers room which includes:
    • Sophie Goodhart
    • Marek Horn
    • Mimi Hare & Clare Naylor
    • Dare Aiyegbayo
    • Kefi Chadwick
  • Tray Agyeman is a shadow writer on episode 6, and Sorcha Kurien Walsh is staff writer in the room.
  • The Casting Director is Kelly Valentine Hendry.
  • The lead director is BAFTA-nominated Elliot Hegarty, who also serves as executive producer on episodes 1-4.
  • Eliza Mellor serves as Series Producer. Dee Koppang O’Leary and Alexandra Brodski also direct episodes.
