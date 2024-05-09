David Tennant Among Cast Revealed for Hulu’s “Rivals”

Hulu today has given a first glimpse of the avidly awaited eight-part series, Rivals, based on the celebrated novel by Dame Jilly Cooper and produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios.

Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986.

delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986. The series is set to debut on Hulu in the US and on Disney+

Six of the iconic characters from the drama have been unveiled in this first wave of images: Alex Hassell ( The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Boys ) features as the dashing ex-Olympian, Member of Parliament, incorrigible rake, and dangerously charismatic Rupert Campbell-Black.



David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens) features as Lord Tony Baddingham, controller of Corinium Television and Rupert’s single-mindedly ambitious and egotistical adversary.

Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Suspect) is journalist and TV presenter Declan O’Hara, who becomes caught in the crossfire of the long-simmering feud between Rupert and Tony.

Nafessa Williams (Black Lighting, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody) is pictured as Cameron Cook, a ferociously talented American TV executive who is brought to England by Tony to produce Declan’s new prime-time talk show.

Katherine Parkinson (Humans, Here We Go) is Lizzie Vereker, a romantic novelist suffering from a distinct lack of romance in her life.

Bella Maclean (Spring Awakening, Sex Education) is Taggie O’Hara, Declan’s tender-hearted yet strong-willed eldest daughter and unexpected temptation for Rupert.